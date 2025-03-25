Buccaneers bring back key depth piece on offense
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers announced they have re-signed guard Sua Opeta to a new one year contract.
This news comes after Opeta signed with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in free agency last March, hoping to compete to fill the team's opening at left guard. Opeta suffered a season-ending knee injury during practice in the opening week of training camp and spent his first season in Tampa on injured reserve.
Opeta, who spent four seasons with the Philadelphia Eagles before coming to Tampa, will get another chance to get on the field for the Buccaneers. Opeta played in 13 games with six starts in 2023.
Opeta’s primary competition for the Buccaneers’ left guard job in 2024 was fellow free agent signee Ben Bredeson. Bredeson got his chance after the injury and started in all 17 games, becoming part of an offensive line that was third according to Pro Football Network's O-Line rankings. Bredeson is set to be the starter going into next season.
With a fresh contract and getting healthy, Opeta will look to make an impact on Tampa Bay's offensive line entering 2025.
