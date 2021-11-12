Bruce Arians Confirms Buccaneers' Tight End Will Play Sunday vs. Washington

What do Darren Fells and Richard Sherman have in common?

They are both midseason additions who played in the subsequent game after signing with the Buccaneers.

Bruce Arians confirmed Friday morning on 95.3 WDAE's Ronnie And TKras that Fells will in fact play against the Washington Football Team this Sunday. Fells played for the Arizona Cardinals from 2014-2016 when Arians was the head coach. So, he knows the system better than most free agents. Like, Sherman, for instance.

“It helps a lot," Fells told reporters Thursday when asked about how his previous experience in BA's system makes adjusting to Tampa Bay easier. "Most coaches stick to what they know, so a lot of things are very similar. Obviously with Tom Brady here, lots of things have changed for him to be comfortable in the offense, as well, so it’s a little bit of a mix of each.”

It also helps that Fells was previously on the Detroit Lions before signing with the Bucs. He wasn't a "street free agent" a la Sherman - he was on an NFL team all year long, therefore, he is in football shape and ready to play.

“Physically, I feel like I’m pretty good," said Fells. "Obviously coming from Detroit, I had the season to get ready. Mentally, I’m going on year nine and I’ve been in the system before, so a lot of things carry over. I think I’ll be ready for Sunday.”

It's good news for the Bucs, because Rob Gronkowski is expected to miss at least another 2-3 weeks, per Arians. Having a guy like Fells in the mix softens that blow.

Arians also said that his "fingers are crossed" in regard to whether or not Chris Godwin suits up. Godwin has missed the last two practices with what has been described as a foot injury. The fifth-year receiver currently leads the Bucs in receptions, receiving yards, and is tied for the second-most receiving touchdowns.

You can check out the entire interview with Arians, here.

Stay tuned to AllBucs for further coverage of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, and other NFL news and analysis. Follow along on social media at @SIBuccaneers on Twitter and Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sports Illustrated on Facebook.