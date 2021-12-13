Bruce Arians Hates It When Tom Brady Runs the Ball

It's nerve-wracking as can be, but it's also a thrill to watch Tom Brady run the ball. I mean, when a statue-esque, 44-year-old quarterback breaks tackles and rumbles down the field for third-down conversions, it's always going to be a mixed bag of emotions.

But that's not the case with Bruce Arians, who is definitely on the "I don't wanna see it" side of the spectrum and he made that pretty clear after the Bucs' overtime win against the Bills on Sunday.

"Yea, that's enough of that s---," Arians lightly said after the game. While the Buccaneers head coach was tongue-in-cheek, there was truth behind the statement as he immediately double down afterward.

"He don't like it that much, but get your a-- on the ground."

Brady ran for a season-high 16 yards and seven carries, but two of those carries led to first downs and one led to a touchdown. His first run went for 12 yards and then Brady hit the truck stick on the second as he fought for the first down on a 3rd and 2.

Brady even endured some contact on his touchdown run, which caused the Bucs to check out his shoulder "multiple times" afterward and is probably the main cause of Arians' hate/anxiety.

"He’s fine," said Arians. "We checked him a number of times."

While Arians may not be a fan, a scrambling Brady sure does hype up the crowd and his teammates. And to be honest, they're fun to watch.

But at the same time, it's also a hold-your-breath worthy moment and it's easy to see why Arians may be hesitant on the matter. And as of right now, Brady has the most rushing yards he's had in a single season since 2011, so as long as it keeps working and continues to help the Bucs win games, Arians probably isn't going to receive his wish of Brady getting his "a-- on the ground" anytime soon.

