    December 27, 2021
    Bruce Arians Updates Buccaneers OLB Shaq Barrett's Knee Injury
    The Buccaneers will be without their star pass rusher for at least two weeks.
    The Tampa Bay Buccaneers will be without another starter for the remainder of the regular season as they nurse an injury before the playoffs. This time, it's outside linebacker Shaquil Barrett, who suffered a mild ACL and MCL sprain in his knee during Sunday's 32-6 victory over Carolina according to head coach Bruce Arians.

    "It's not severe," Arians said on Monday. "Hopefully we'll have him back for the playoffs."

    Barrett, who leads the team in sacks this year with 10, became the fourth player in Buccaneers history to post multiple double-digit sack season, joining Simeon Rice (5), Lee Roy Selmon (4) and Warren Sapp (3) with a sack against the Panthers. He finishes his regular season with 51 tackles, nine tackles for loss, three forced fumbles, an interception and four pass breakups to go with his 10 sacks.

    Rookie edge rusher Joe Tryon-Shoyinka and Anthony Nelson, primarily, will fill in for Barrett for the rest of the year, alongside typical starter Jason Pierre-Paul, although Pierre-Paul missed Sunday's game as he continues to nurse a shoulder injury suffered earlier in the season. Tryon-Shoyinka and Nelson have combined for seven sacks and eight tackles for loss.

