Buccaneers vs. Falcons: Thursday Injury Reports

After a rather benign debut for Week 2, both the Falcons and the Buccaneers showcased new developments on their second injury report of the week.

Wednesday's reports featured a limited Jason Pierre-Paul for the Bucs and no injuries for the Falcons. Well, that changed on Thursday. Pierre-Paul was downgraded to where he did not practice at all and Falcons wide receiver Frank Darby was listed as a limited participant thanks to a calf injury. Veteran Bucs defensive lineman Steve McClendon was held out of practice on Thursday, but he missed practice because he was given the day off; not because he is battling an injury.

Thursday's injury report for the upcoming Bucs-Falcons game.

JPP's hand injury is something to monitor since it held him out of Thursday's practice. Those familiar with his career are aware of his tolerance for pain, so there's a silver lining and a side of optimism for the Buccaneers and the fans when determining whether or not he'll play through the misery.

But he may not even play at all if he doesn't practice on Friday. Missing Friday won't rule JPP out of the game, but it will likely make him a game-time decision, at best.

If Pierre-Paul can't go, then the Bucs will probably start rookie Joe Tryon in his place with Anthony Nelson coming in to spell both Tryon and Shaquil Barrett from time-to-time. Cam Gill, the Bucs' fifth outside linebacker, is still on IR as he deals with a lower body injury.

