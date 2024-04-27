WATCH: Highlights From New Buccaneers RB Bucky Irving
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers drafted Washington wideout Jalen McMillan in the third round of the NFL draft, and they nabbed another skill position player in the fourth round.
The Bucs took Oregon running back Bucky Irving with the No. 125 overall pick. Irving could serve as a nice compliment to Bucs running back Rachaad White and Chase Edmonds, further rounding out the strong running back room. It's another Pac-12 pick on the offensive side, too, establishing somewhat of a theme this draft.
Tampa Bay has been looking to improve its abysmal run game for some time now. The team averaged 90.4 rushing yards a game last year, good for 31st in the NFL, and Irving could be a factor in fixing that. He netted over 1,000 yards in his last two seasons at Oregon and had 11 touchdowns in 2023, an impressive feat at the collegiate level. He'll get to run behind new Bucs center Graham Barton, too which he's sure to appreciate heading into the 2024 season.
Check out exactly what Irving can bring to Tampa Bay with his highlight reel here below:
Stick with BucsGameday for more coverage of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers throughout the 2024 offseason.