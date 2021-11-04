Tampa Bay Buccaneers 2021 Midseason Superlatives

Who has meant the most to the team through the first eight weeks of the season?

Midseason MVP

QB Tom Brady

This is one is obvious. The Bucs roster is riddled with good players that mean a ton to the team's success, but as we all know, everything centers around Brady and what he does with the ball in his hands.

Brady leads the NFL in passing yardage, completions, attempts, and touchdowns. He's tied for the fourth-most game-winning drives (2) and fourth quarter comebacks (2) and is one of only nine quarterbacks to have two of each of the aforementioned statistics.

The Bucs can't lose Brady for any amount of time. If they do, it'll tough sailing the rest of the way.

Honorable mention: RT Tristan Wirfs, EDGE Shaquil Barrett

Midseason Offensive Player of the Year

QB Tom Brady

I really, really wanted to put Chris Godwin, here, but Brady's league-wide dominance that was mentioned earlier gives him the nod.

He's at or near the top of the list in terms of advanced stats, as well. Per Sports Info Solutions, he has the third-highest ANY/A, the fifth-highest EPA/att, and the sixth-highest positive play rate. He's No. 2 in DYAR, per Football Outsiders.

And he's doing this while slinging it downfield. He's currently eight in intended air yards per attempt, per Pro Football Reference. Brady also had a 0.1% turnover worthy-throw rate before Sunday's loss to the Saints, as well, per Pro Football Focus.

This category is usually reserved for numbers and Brady has them in just about every single positive category you can find.

Honorable mention: WR Chris Godwin

Midseason Defensive Player of the Year

EDGE Shaquil Barrett

Barrett is showing out this year after signing his big contract back in March. He leads the team in sacks, pressures, and pressure percentage. Per PFF, he's generated the fifth-most pressures (40) of all linebackers with at least 202 pass rush snaps. He's tied for the second-most forced fumbles (2) and is just one behind the league leader, T.J. Watt.

He also has an interception on the year and quarterbacks average a 50.0 rating when throwing his way. In fact, he has the fourth-highest coverage grade among all linebackers with at least 50 pass coverage snaps, per PFF.

Barrett's numbers would also look even better if not for a couple of questionable calls (the Atlanta game, mainly) that took away a sack or two.

Honorable mention: S Antoine Winfield Jr.

Shaq Barrett has had a good year so far.

Midseason Rookie of the Year

EDGE Joe Tryon-Shoyinka

Tryon-Shoyinka doesn't have much competition based off the Bucs' 2021 draft results, but he would still have a good shot to win this even if he did.

He's flashed on pretty consistent basis throughout the first eight weeks and showed his full potential against the Patriots. In terms of comparisons to his fellow draftmates at the position, he has played the fifth-most snaps and has the fifth-most pressures (13) and fourth-most sacks (2.0).

I don't think Tryon-Shoyinka is going to break Santana Dotson's rookie record of 10.0 sacks, but he could easily sneak into the top-10 by the time the year is over with.

Most Improved Player

LT Donovan Smith

Smith's ascension in 2021 has been fun to watch. He's allowed just one sack and two quarterback hits through eight games. PFF also has him as the eight-best tackle when it comes to pass blocking efficiency among tackles with at least 454 pass blocking snaps.

His run blocking has been solid as well and right now, he's set to finish with the second-best grade in his career. Smith is not only on pace to set career marks across the board, but he's also on track to make his first Pro Bowl, which would make him the first Bucs left tackle to make the Pro Bowl since Donald Penn in 2010 and just the second left tackle to accomplish such in team history.

Honorable mentions: WR Tyler Johnson, S Antoine Winfield Jr.

Biggest Surprise

RB Leonard Fournette

Many thought Fournette would play less than Ronald Jones II -myself included- but that certainly hasn't been the case so far this year. He's assumed the lead position in a backfield that was originally intended to be a committee approached, which has surprised many.

And that's not the only surprising part about the first half of Fournette's season. He's been one of the more effective backs in the league over the last month, which has vaulted him to seventh overall in terms of yards from scrimmage at his position. Per SIS, he's the eight-most efficient runner among backs with at least 69 carries and the seventh-most efficient receiver among backs with at least 28 targets.

He's currently on pace to record over 1,000 total yards from scrimmage, which would be the second time he's done so in his career.

Biggest Disappointment

LB Devin White

This is the one superlative you don't want, but it needs to be included and White's disappointing season needs to be mentioned, as well.

The third-year linebacker has taken a step back in 2021 and it can be seen on the field. Sure, White leads the team in tackles and is a team captain, but the splash plays that we've seen over the last two years just aren't there this year. Those plays typically make up for the lapses in his game. As of now, the Bucs are only getting the bad side from White, no matter what they are saying.

Honorable mention: Injuries to the secondary

Most Likely to Succeed in the Second Half of the Year

Bucs defense

This is simply due to the fact that the Bucs defense -mainly the secondary- is going to get healthier (fingers crossed) as the season goes on. Richard Sherman will be back after the bye and Dee Delaney probably will, as well. The Bucs have opened the practice window for Sean Murphy-Bunting's return and Bruce Arians said Monday that Carlton Davis III is making really good progress. Two weeks of rest for Lavonte David and Jason Pierre-Paul will go a long way, as well.

Couple all of that with the fact the Bucs mostly face a not-so-impressive slate of offenses over the final nine weeks (WAS, NYG, ATL, CAR x2, NYJ) and it's easy to see why the Bucs defense could have a nice second half of the year.

Honorable mentions: LB Devin White, TE Rob Gronkowski, RB Leonard Fournette

