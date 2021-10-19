Buccaneers Announce Practice Squad Protections for Week 7

Photo credit: Cliff Welch/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have released the names of the four practice squad players they are protecting ahead of the Week 7 matchup with the Chicago Bears.

Wide receiver Cyril Grayson, rookie kicker Jose Borregales, safety Troy Warner, and tight end Deon Yelder are the practice squad "untouchables" for this week. This is the first time that Grayson has been designated as a protected practice squad player. The other three players have been on the weekly list at least one other time this year. Borregales has been protected over the last six weeks. Warner has now been protected for three straight weeks and Yelder a total of five times.

Grayson's protection makes sense and is likely due to the Buccaneers' decision to release wide receiver Jaydon Mickens on Monday. Mickens was the Bucs' seventh receiver on the depth chart and the team's primary kick and punt returner. Rookie wide receiver Jaelon Darden is expected to take over as kick and punt returner. Grayson has experience returning kicks himself and can be called upon in case something happens with Darden.

Borregales was a hot commodity coming into the season and Warner's protection likely stems from the uncertainty of whether or not Antoine Winfield Jr. will return from the concussion he suffered in Week 4 against the Patriots. Yelder's protection is likely due to the uncertainty of Rob Gronkowski's availability for this week's game, as well.

