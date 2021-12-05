Buccaneers at Falcons: Week 13 Game Preview

The Buccaneers (8-3) took care of business last week on the road and now they head back out to take on the Atlanta Falcons (5-6) in Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

Tampa Bay has a big opportunity in front of it. A win over the Falcons would be the first step in clinching the NFC South, which would be the Bucs' first division title since the 2007 season. A win would also keep them just one game out of the race for the NFC's top playoff seed.

A divisional matchup on the road in December is never easy, however. Especially against a team that's fighting for a playoff berth. The Bucs have to be ready to go and avoid their typical road performances or else they could find themselves in trouble this week.

Cordarrelle Patterson has developed into the ultimate Swiss Army Knife for the Falcons.

Overview

What To Watch For

How the Bucs perform after a week of controversy: The whole fake COVID card-thing has dominated recent headlines and it’s easy to wonder whether or not it will have an impact on how the Bucs perform in this game. But what really makes the situation significant is starting safety Jordan Whitehead has a “serious” calf injury and will miss at least this game. Mike Edwards , the No. 3 safety, is the other Buc suspended alongside Antonio Brown , which means the Bucs have just one of three safeties healthy. Make no mistake: The suspensions will leave their mark on this game.

Impact Players

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

QB Tom Brady: It’s December, so that means it’s time for Brady to really start stepping up. The Bucs really need him right now.

It’s December, so that means it’s time for Brady to really start stepping up. The Bucs really need him right now. RB Leonard Fournette: How will he follow up his four-touchdown performance in Week 12?

How will he follow up his four-touchdown performance in Week 12? TE Rob Gronkowski : Gronk's back and in a big way. He's been a major part of the passing attack over the last two weeks and will be needed against a Falcons defense that's been pretty good at defending tight ends since Week 7.

: Gronk's back and in a big way. He's been a major part of the passing attack over the last two weeks and will be needed against a Falcons defense that's been pretty good at defending tight ends since Week 7. CB Carlton Davis III: The Bucs have activated CDIII from injured reserve and he's questionable heading into this game. The Bucs really need him due to Dean's questionable health and the problems at safety.

The Bucs have activated CDIII from injured reserve and he's questionable heading into this game. The Bucs really need him due to Dean's questionable health and the problems at safety. DB Ross Cockrell: He'll see some snaps at safety this week, where he played well during training camp. Cockrell is a heady player, so don't be surprised if he makes a play or two in the back end.

He'll see some snaps at safety this week, where he played well during training camp. Cockrell is a heady player, so don't be surprised if he makes a play or two in the back end. S Antoine Winfield Jr.: Arguably the team's best defensive player, Winfield Jr.'s playmaking ability will come in handy -and will be needed- this week.

Atlanta Falcons

QB Matt Ryan: The veteran quarterback's play has been down recently, but he had his squad in the thick of it back in Week 2. Ryan can still burn a defense when he has the chance, so the Bucs can't take him lightly in this one.

The veteran quarterback's play has been down recently, but he had his squad in the thick of it back in Week 2. Ryan can still burn a defense when he has the chance, so the Bucs can't take him lightly in this one. RB Cordarrelle Patterson: This is easily one of the best stories of the year. Patterson has developed into a legit, all-around weapon that must be accounted for on every play.

This is easily one of the best stories of the year. Patterson has developed into a legit, all-around weapon that must be accounted for on every play. TE Kyle Pitts: Pitts had five catches for 73 yards against the Bucs back in Week 2 and then went on a nice six-game run a few weeks later, but has since dropped off over the last 2-3 weeks. The Bucs are still having problems defending tight ends, so Pitts should have a nice bounce-back game this week.

Pitts had five catches for 73 yards against the Bucs back in Week 2 and then went on a nice six-game run a few weeks later, but has since dropped off over the last 2-3 weeks. The Bucs are still having problems defending tight ends, so Pitts should have a nice bounce-back game this week. DL Grady Jarrett: He's not having his usual type of year, but Jarrett is still one of the league's better defensive linemen and can take over a game against any opponent.

He's not having his usual type of year, but Jarrett is still one of the league's better defensive linemen and can take over a game against any opponent. LB Deion Jones : Jones is of the Devin White mold: fast, athletic, and instinctual. He typically plays well against the Bucs and is always good for at least one big play against them.

Jones is of the mold: fast, athletic, and instinctual. He typically plays well against the Bucs and is always good for at least one big play against them. CB A.J. Terrell: The second-year corner held AB to just one catch for 17 yards back in Week 2 and will now see the likes of Mike Evans and Chris Godwin. How will he hold up against them?

Cool Stats

The Bucs will sweep the Falcons in back-to-back seasons for the first time since joining the NFC South (2002) with a win on Sunday.

Tom Brady has never lost to the Falcons. He's 9-0 against them in both the regular season and in the postseason. A win on Sunday would move him to 10-0 all-time.

has never lost to the Falcons. He's 9-0 against them in both the regular season and in the postseason. A win on Sunday would move him to 10-0 all-time. Brady needs one touchdown pass to surpass Trent Dilfer (70) for the fifth-most passing touchdowns in team history.

(70) for the fifth-most passing touchdowns in team history. Shaquil Barrett owns the NFL's most strip-sacks (11) since joining the Bucs in 2019.

*Stats provided by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers Communications Department

Gronk has certainly made his presence felt over the last two weeks.

Game Outlook

This is a game the Bucs should win, but don't be surprised if it's closer than it appears on paper.

For starters, it's a division game. Anything can happen in these games. Just look at the Texans and Titans a couple of weeks ago. Or Vikings-Packers. Anything can happen when two teams that are familiar with each other face off.

The Bucs are still questionable road warriors, as well. Sure, they beat the Colts in Indianapolis a week ago, but they were aided by five Colts turnovers that usually don't happen. It's hard to say Tampa Bay wins that game without those turnovers.

Tampa Bay can't rely on that formula this week. It's the better team and it needs to play like it or else Atlanta could easily play the role of spoiler.

But this is where Brady comes in. It's December and he knows this is the time of the year for your best football to come out. He'll have the team ready and the Bucs will avoid the upset, thus earning a 9-3 record heading into Week 14.

