Buccaneers at Saints: Snap Count Observations from Week 8

The Bucs played their lowest snap total of the year on offense and the second-highest total on defense against the Saints, so there's plenty to dive into when it comes to this week's snap count observations.

Offense

Bucs' Week 8 snap counts on offense.

The Bucs offensive line and Tom Brady played the entire game, outside of Donovan Smith, who had to leave for one play after hurting his wrist/hand in a collision with Demario Davis. Chris Godwin led the skill position players and missed just two plays while Mike Evans played the most out of any other game this year. Both receivers missed just five combined snaps. Antonio Brown's absence likely had a lot to do with that, which is also why Tyler Johnson played the second-most snaps of the season. He had a really good game and set career-highs in both receptions (5) and receiving yards (65).

Leonard Fournette had his worst game in weeks, but that was somewhat-expected considering the opponent. Still, the Bucs averaged over 5.0 yards per carry against a very stout Saints run defense, even if most of that was because Giovani Bernard ran for 30 yards on two carries. Speaking of Bernard, he out-snapped Ronald Jones II 13-9 this week, cementing Jones' status as merely someone who comes in to give the other guys a breather from time-to-time.

Cameron Brate out-snapped O.J. Howard for the second week in a row, which is interesting considering that Howard had his best game in over a year against the Eagles a couple of weeks ago. Neither tight end did much in this game, however. Both players combined for four receptions and 31-yards on seven targets. Their amount of playing time signifies the Bucs were primarily in 11 and 12 personnel throughout the game.

Jaelon Darden and Cyril Grayson Jr. both saw drops in playing time compared to last week, but both players still contributed. Darden had a nice gain on an end-around and of course Grayson Jr. caught the 50-yard bomb to put Tampa Bay ahead in the fourth quarter.

And then there's Rob Gronkowski, who logged just six snaps in this game. He had to leave early due to back spasms and Bruce Arians said after the game that he probably should've waited until after the bye week to return.

Defense

Snaps on the far right indicate special teams snaps.

Lavonte David played a full game after missing the last two games with an ankle sprain and finished with the third-most tackles. Devin White led the team with 10 tackles, but had three very costly 15-yard penalties that helped extend a couple of Saints drives.

Jamel Dean also played the entire game and Pierre Desir missed just one play, which makes sense considering Richard Sherman did not log a single snap despite being active for this game. It appears as if Sherman's activation was more for emergency purposes, than anything.

Jason Pierre-Paul played his highest snap total since Week 1, which is just crazy considering all of the injuries he is dealing with. He had two pass deflections and continues to make plays while in coverage. Shaquil Barrett played his usual high amount of snaps and would've had a sack or two if it weren't for the mobility of Jameis Winston and Trevor Siemian. Joe Tryon-Shoyinka played his lowest snap total of the year and only logged one assist on special teams. He must not be showcasing the growth this staff wants to see, because it's logical to assume he would be receiving more playing time due to JPP's injuries, but that's only speculation.

Vita Vea and Ndamukong Suh played the most they have all year. The Saints had 32 rushing attempts as a team, so it makes sense for the Bucs to keep their run-stuffers on the field, even if the Saints ran for 152 yards and averaged 4.8 yards per carry in this game.

Ross Cockrell was on the field for 53% of snaps, which is the second-lowest rate of the year. He had some struggles in this game and although he has played well overall, he has lapses from time-to-time that really cost the Bucs defense. His holding penalty on third down in this game is a prime example.

Mike Edwards continues to receive little playing time outside of an injury to Antoine Winfield Jr. or Jordan Whitehead, so it looks like the three-safety look we all saw during the playoffs was more situational than anything.

