Buccaneers CB Richard Sherman to Miss Multiple Weeks with Calf Injury

Bruce Arians knew cornerback Richard Sherman was going to miss an extended period of time. He even told reporters as much on Monday.

"‘Sherm’ strained his calf before the game," Arians said via Zoom. "I doubt seriously if he’ll be back anytime soon.”

Per NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, Sherman recently underwent an MRI that confirmed Arians' suspicion. Sherman's strained calf is of the Grade 2 category, which typically means the affected player will miss a few weeks to a month. This is the NFL though - players are given top-notch treatment, therefore, Sherman could return sooner, but that doesn't appear to be the case as of now.

The former All-Pro injured his hamstring after appearing in two games with the Bucs and was looking to get back on to the field after being used in an emergency role against the New Orleans Saints in Week 8. The Bucs are still awaiting the return of Sean Murphy-Bunting and Carlton Davis III and placed reserve corner Rashard Robinson on injured reserve last week, so they needed him back, too.

Instead, bad luck was served up to Sherman on Sunday.

"He was fine Thursday and Friday," Arians said when asked about whether or not Sherman tried to do too much too soon after signing with the Bucs. "I thought he was going to have a heck of a ball game. He just strained his calf before the ball game."

Sherman's injury is the latest setback in what has just been terrible injury luck for the Bucs secondary. There's eight games left in the regular season, so he does have a chance to return during the regular season. Murphy-Bunting will be back by the time he returns and who knows, maybe Davis will be, too.

But until then, the Bucs are just going to have to keep fighting through the adversity.

Stay tuned to AllBucs for further coverage of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, and other NFL news and analysis. Follow along on social media at @SIBuccaneers on Twitter and Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sports Illustrated on Facebook.