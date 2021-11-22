Buccaneers Cornerback Cleared to Play on Monday Night Football vs. Giants

The Buccaneers need all the help/bodies they can get when it comes to the secondary, so it's great news that cornerback Dee Delaney has been cleared to play on Monday Night Football against the New York Giants.

Delaney was in the NFL's concussion protocol after suffering a concussion during the Bucs' Week 10 matchup with the Washington Football Team. The Athletic's Greg Auman broke the news early Monday morning.

Delaney has played pretty well so far this year, but has had trouble staying healthy over the last few weeks. It all started in Week 7 against the Chicago Bears when he injured his ankle. He missed the following week against the New Orleans Saints, but was able to return for the Washington matchup and played 60% of defensive snaps before suffering the concussion.

So far, Delaney has one interception and 15 total tackles through eight games. He has started two games this year.

The Bucs have yet to decide on whether or not Sean Murphy-Bunting will play against the Giants. Murphy-Bunting has been on injured reserve and hasn't played since the season opener against the Dallas Cowboys. Bruce Arians said Saturday that SMB had done enough throughout the week's practice and looked ready to go, but the team was still in the process of making the decision of activating him or not.

Teams that play on Monday have the majority of the day to activate players off IR, so that news could come later in the day.

