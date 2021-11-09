Buccaneers EDGE Joe Tryon-Shoyinka Will Be a Key Player Moving Forward

Injuries are a part of football. There's no chance a team is going to stay completely healthy for the duration of a season.

The Buccaneers defense has been dealing with injuries all season long. And not just nicks and bruises. We're talking injured reserve designations and everything.

Jason Pierre-Paul is one of the multiple defenders to have missed time due to injury this year. He's currently dealing with a broken finger and a torn rotator cuff, but is playing 89% of defensive snaps as recently as Week 8. And he's not just playing - he's playing well.

It's pretty remarkable considering how painful his injuries are. Pierre-Paul made as much clear on Tuesday:

JPP is no stranger to injury and is as tough as they come, but the Bucs need him for the long haul, which is why Joe Tryon-Shoyinka will be key moving forward.

The Bucs' first-round draft pick has had a pretty good season. So far, he has 2.0 sacks on the year and has often flashed the talent and skill set that made him the 32nd overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft.

Most people realized Tryon-Shoyinka wasn't going to play much due to the amount of snaps JPP and Shaquil Barrett play on a weekly basis. Both players are Pro Bowlers who are above average in pass rush and run defense, so as long as their bodies are holding up, why would you take them off the field?

But JPP's body isn't holding up all too well through the first nine weeks of the season. This is the exact scenario in which Tryon-Shoyinka was drafted for - outside of eventually replacing one of the aforementioned players.

What makes Tryon-Shoyinka's involvement so intriguing moving forward is the fact that he played a season- and career-low eight snaps against the Saints. For context, Anthony Nelson, the team's fourth EDGE on the depth chart, played 10 snaps.

"JPP was playing so [well] and the package wasn’t as big for Joe this week," Bruce Arians told reporters Monday after the Saints game. "It’s just a matter of how much we can get him in. I would like to see him play more.”

The rookie is still raw, but the Bucs need him so they can give Pierre-Paul more rest while not losing much steam in the pass rush department. The last thing the Bucs need is to lose another big name on defense for an extended period of time. It's November, the team is 6-2 and has one of the league's easiest remaining schedules. As long as the Bucs are playing their game, there should be ample amounts of time to get Tryon-Shoyinka involved.

Time will tell as to whether or not Tryon-Shoyinka's Week 8 involvement -or lack thereof- is more of the exception than the rule or if it's a trend going forward. But it's suffice to say that it would be a big mistake if it were the latter, based off the Bucs' issues with sacks and Pierre-Paul's current health status.

