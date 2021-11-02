Buccaneers' Pass Rush has to do a Better Job of Finishing Plays

The defense is getting pressures, but it's not putting quarterbacks on the ground.

There's been a long-ranging debate over recent years that asks the question: Which is more effective - pressures or sacks?

NFL coaches and players have different opinions on the matter. One example is Green Bay's outside linebackers coach, Mike Smith (no, not that Mike Smith).

“I don’t know what happened. A long time ago somebody — probably when they started recording sacks — fans, coaches, whoever, defined a great pass rusher, or an effective pass rusher, off of sacks," Smith said back in 2020. "That’s one of the stupidest things I’ve ever seen. You define a great pass-rusher by consistency.

“You have to look how they are affecting the quarterback. When they are in the game, are they affecting the quarterback, with the pressures? Because sacks are important, don’t get me wrong. . . . I care about pressure, affecting the quarterback, that’s the No. 1 thing. I’ll take a guy that does his job play after play after play after play, being consistent, and has zero sacks, but does his job and affects the quarterback.”

But if you ask Buccaneers outside linebacker Shaquil Barrett, he feels much differently.

"I think pressures only matter if you're getting sacks," Barrett told reporters back in June.

His head coach, Bruce Arians, feels the same way. Arians has mentioned the fact several times this year that even though the Bucs are getting after opposing quarterbacks on a routine basis, they need to start finishing plays and taking said QBs to the ground. He even reiterated as much on Monday after the loss to the Saints.

"We had some free guys and just didn’t get there in time," Arians told reporters. "I think we went for a strip sack and let Jameis [Winston] out one time. We just have to do a better job of finishing, especially when we’re blitzing. The back end has to hold up just a little bit longer, too, and don’t let those quick throws come out. So, it’s a combination of the coverage – because we are getting guys free, and we’re getting pressure, but we’re not finishing the job.

The Bucs have been very good at pressuring quarterbacks this year. Per Sports Info Solutions, Tampa Bay's defense has accumulated the second-most pressures (159) and the third-highest pressure rate (44.8%) in the NFL.

However, they are 21st in sack percentage (10.4%) per SIS, tied for the fifth-lowest adjusted sack rate (5.7%) per Football Outsiders, and are in the middle of the pack with 17 sacks on the year. This all comes with the fact that Tampa Bay blitzes at the highest rate in the league, per Pro Football Reference.

In other words: Yes, the Bucs should have more sacks on the year.

And it does matter if you're taking guys down to the ground or not. Arians' example of Winston bailing out and making plays on the run is a perfect example. Sure, the Bucs flushed him out of the pocket, but they didn't finish the play. And as a result, Winston was able to make multiple plays on the ground and through the air. Even Winston's first quarter touchdown pass to Tre'Quan Smith came after the Bucs sent seven defenders on a blitz.

And as Arians mentioned, the secondary could certainly help out a lot more than it has. But as we all know, the back end of the defense has been riddled with injuries, so right now it is what it is when it comes to how this defense operates.

But that doesn't mean the Bucs should just sit there and take their lumps.

Whatever the plan may be, the Bucs will have a chance to figure it out during the bye week. And then after that, who knows? Maybe this defense will get back to taking quarterbacks down like it did 48 times in 2020.

Stay tuned to AllBucs for further coverage of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, and other NFL news and analysis. Follow along on social media at @SIBuccaneers on Twitter and Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sports Illustrated on Facebook.