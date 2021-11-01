Tom Brady Makes History in Loss to Saints

If you ask Tom Brady personally, he probably doesn't care. But the seven-time Super Bowl winner made history on Sunday despite losing 36-27 to the New Orleans Saints.

Per the Tampa Bay Buccaneers Communications Department, Brady joined former Indianapolis Colts/Denver Broncos quarterback Peyton Manning and current Kansas City Chiefs and Seattle Seahawks quarterbacks Patrick Mahomes and Russell Wilson as the only four quarterbacks in NFL history to amass 25+ passing touchdowns and 2,500 passing yards in the first eight games of a season. Brady's numbers are also the best through the first eight games in Bucs history. He currently leads the NFL in passing yardage (2,650), passing touchdowns (25), completions (231), and attempts (343).

Brady's 25 passing touchdowns are the sixth-most through eight games in NFL history and his 2,650 passing yards are 10th-most. Brady holds the top spot himself with 30 touchdowns through eight games in 2007 and Manning holds the top spot when it comes to yardage, with 2,919 yards through eight games back in 2013.

Brady completed 28-of-40 passes (70%) for 375 yards, four touchdowns, and two interceptions. It was the ultimate see-saw game for the veteran quarterback as he completed a 50-yard touchdown pass to Cyril Grayson Jr. to give the Bucs the lead late in the fourth quarter, but also threw the pick-six to end the game.

Stay tuned to AllBucs for further coverage of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, and other NFL news and analysis. Follow along on social media at @SIBuccaneers on Twitter and Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sports Illustrated on Facebook.