    • November 9, 2021
    Buccaneers Release Week 10 Practice Squad Protections
    No new names are on the list for the Week 10 matchup with Washington.
    No new names are on the list for the Week 10 matchup with Washington.

    Last Tuesday did not feature any practice squad protections for the Buccaneers, as they were on their bye week. That has changed this week, obviously, as the team heads into its Week 10 matchup with the Washington Football Team.

    Tight end Codey McElroy, rookie kicker Jose Borregales, safety Troy Warner, and cornerback Blidi Wreh-Wilson are the four players the Bucs chose to protect. The team announced the moves Tuesday afternoon.

    It makes sense for McElroy to make the list, considering the fact that Rob Gronkowski is still working his way from a back injury. Rick Stroud of The Tampa Bay Times spotted Gronk at practice Tuesday, but it remains to be seen as to whether or not he plays on Sunday. Gronk only managed six snaps against the Saints before back spasms caused him to exit the game early. Bruce Arians has since said they're hopeful that the future Hall of Fame tight end can return for this week's matchup against Washington, but that remains to be seen at this point. 

    McElroy has already been called up to the Bucs' active roster twice, so Tampa Bay would have to sign him to the 53-man roster if it wanted him to play Sunday. The other three players have yet to be elevated from the practice squad to the active roster, so the Bucs still have plenty of room when it comes to making that type of decision. 

