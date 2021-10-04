Bucs' Safety 'Will Likely' Miss Week 5 Game vs. Miami Dolphins

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers secondary cannot catch a break when it comes to health. Two of the team's top-3 corners in Jamel Dean and Sean Murphy-Bunting were already down entering Sunday night's game with the Patriots. Now, it appears that second-year safety Antoine Winfield Jr. will miss some time.

Bruce Arians told reporters Monday that Winfield Jr. "will likely" miss the Week 5 tilt with the Miami Dolphins after exiting the Patriots matchup early with a concussion. Winfield Jr. -who racked up seven tackles, a forced fumble, and an interception during his time on the field- was having one of his best games as a Buc before the injury. Carlton Davis III, the team's No. 1 corner, also had to leave the game early for what was later deemed as a quad injury and will be out for "a while", according to Arians.

"It's gonna be hard [for Antoine] to get out of the [concussion] protocol this week, probably, just because of the timing and the trip," Arians told reporters on Monday. "Carlton [Davis] is in the MRI tube and I don't know how long the injury is gonna be. So, we'll get more guys that are going to have to step in and step up."

Winfield Jr. was the Bucs' second-round pick out of Minnesota in 2020 and currently has 25 total tackles, one interception, one forced fumble, and three pass deflections through the first four weeks of the season.

Stay tuned to AllBucs for further coverage of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, and other NFL news and analysis. Follow along on social media at @SIBuccaneers on Twitter and Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sports Illustrated on Facebook.