    • October 18, 2021
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    NewsFront OfficeSI TIXSI.COM
    Search
    SUBSCRIBE
    Publish date:

    Report: Buccaneers to Work Out Free Agent Linebacker

    Per ESPN's Jenna Laine.
    Author:

    The Buccaneers have been dealing with a lot of injuries on the defensive side of the ball. The entire starting secondary has missed time and to make matters worse, Lavonte David sprained his ankle during the Bucs' Week 5 win over the Miami Dolphins.

    David's injury has been labeled as "week-to-week" and the former All-Pro linebacker has already missed one game. So, it would make sense for the Bucs to look elsewhere for help/depth while David heals up.

    That's exactly what they're doing, per ESPN's Jenna Laine: The Bucs will host free agent linebacker Erroll Thompson for a workout on Monday.

    As Laine notes, Thompson played college ball at Mississippi State, where he played in 47 games and racked up 312 total tackles, 23.0 tackles for loss, 10.0 sacks, three interceptions, four pass breakups, two forced fumbles and one fumble recovery. The Falcons signed him as an undrafted free agent after the 2021 draft, but he was waived on August 31.

    The Bucs currently have four healthy inside linebackers on the roster that includes Devin White, Kevin Minter, K.J. Britt, and Grant Stuard. Minter is the primary replacement for David while Britt and Stuard are mostly special teams players. The Bucs have 16 players on their practice squad, so it will be interesting to see where Thompson lands if the Bucs do in fact decide to sign him after Monday's workout.

    Stay tuned to AllBucs for further coverage of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, and other NFL news and analysis. Follow along on social media at @SIBuccaneers on Twitter and Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sports Illustrated on Facebook.

    USATSI_11377280 (1)
    News

    Report: Buccaneers to Work Out Free Agent Linebacker

    2 minutes ago
    yndive4v4625i8afcxnl
    News

    Buccaneers CB Richard Sherman Out for a 'Couple Weeks'; Won't Go on IR

    1 hour ago
    USATSI_15119976_168388329_lowres (1)
    News

    Arians: Buccaneers Hopeful Winfield Jr. Will Play in Week 7

    Oct 17, 2021
    USATSI_16954476_168388329_lowres (1)
    News

    Buccaneers Stock Report Following Victory Over Eagles

    Oct 16, 2021
    USATSI_16954684_168388329_lowres (1)
    News

    Takeaways From the Buccaneers Thursday Night Win Over the Eagles

    Oct 15, 2021
    fympvpyzah5pdqf2di7e (1)
    News

    Buccaneers CB Richard Sherman Could Miss Time With Hamstring Injury

    Oct 15, 2021
    USATSI_16954116 (1)
    News

    Five Numbers From the Buccaneers' Week 6 Win Over the Eagles

    Oct 15, 2021
    USATSI_16954115 (1)
    News

    Buccaneers Hang On to Beat Eagles, 28-22

    Oct 14, 2021