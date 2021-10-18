Report: Buccaneers to Work Out Free Agent Linebacker

The Buccaneers have been dealing with a lot of injuries on the defensive side of the ball. The entire starting secondary has missed time and to make matters worse, Lavonte David sprained his ankle during the Bucs' Week 5 win over the Miami Dolphins.

David's injury has been labeled as "week-to-week" and the former All-Pro linebacker has already missed one game. So, it would make sense for the Bucs to look elsewhere for help/depth while David heals up.

That's exactly what they're doing, per ESPN's Jenna Laine: The Bucs will host free agent linebacker Erroll Thompson for a workout on Monday.

As Laine notes, Thompson played college ball at Mississippi State, where he played in 47 games and racked up 312 total tackles, 23.0 tackles for loss, 10.0 sacks, three interceptions, four pass breakups, two forced fumbles and one fumble recovery. The Falcons signed him as an undrafted free agent after the 2021 draft, but he was waived on August 31.

The Bucs currently have four healthy inside linebackers on the roster that includes Devin White, Kevin Minter, K.J. Britt, and Grant Stuard. Minter is the primary replacement for David while Britt and Stuard are mostly special teams players. The Bucs have 16 players on their practice squad, so it will be interesting to see where Thompson lands if the Bucs do in fact decide to sign him after Monday's workout.

