Buccaneers vs. Bills Injury Reports: Jensen, Dean, Gholston Listed as DNP

Tampa Bay's first injury report of Week 14 debuted Wednesday and it contained one rather large surprise. The Bucs held a walkthrough as opposed to a regular practice, but the following statuses are treated as if the Bucs held a regular practice.

You can find both injury reports below to go along with an AllBucs breakdown.

As you can see, center Ryan Jensen was included on Wednesday's report and was listed as a non-participant due to an ankle issue that has apparently flared up. Cornerback Jamel Dean, defensive linemen Will Gholston, and safety Jordan Whitehead were also listed as non-participants.

Dean is still in the NFL's concussion protocol. Bruce Arians described Gholston's knee issue as a patellar tendon issue after Sunday's win over the Atlanta Falcons, but he's also dealing with a wrist injury, as well. It will be interesting to see how all three players' statuses evolve throughout the week. Whitehead missed the Falcons game with what has been described as a "very significant" calf injury, so it's doubtful his status improves this week.

As it currently stands, the other players are on track to play Sunday against Buffalo.

Buffalo's injury report is not as near as popular in terms of non-participants. Wide receiver Cole Beasley was Wednesday's only absentee and it was only because of rest.

Defensive lineman Star Lotulelei played in the Bills' matchup with the Patriots despite appearing on last week's injury report with an illness. Tight end Tommy Sweeney played against the Patriots, too, but his hip injury appears to be a new development, as he wasn't on last week's reports.

Defensive lineman Efe Obada and fullback Reggie Gilliam were both inactive after a full practice and a limited practice on Friday, respectively.

In all, the five Bills listed on Wednesday's report are all on track to play Sunday barring any setbacks.

