Buccaneers vs. Bears: Bold Predictions

It's a short week, but that won't stop the Tampa Bay Buccaneers from taking on the Philadelphia Eagles, therefore, it's not going to stop another round of bold predictions from coming in, either.

So without further ado, let's get to business.

Bold predictions record through Week 6: 8-22

5. The Bucs double the Bears' sack production

The Bears are tied for the most sacks in the NFL (21) and the Bucs currently sit at 20th with 12, but matchups matter in the NFL. The Bucs offensive line is one of the best pass protecting units in the league, whereas the Bears offensive line have given up the most sacks in the NFL (22).

The Bucs offensive line will control the Bears pass rush -especially without Akiem Hicks in the lineup- and the Bears offensive line will have issues with the Bucs pass rush all game long. Which results in the Bucs doubling up the Bears' sack total on Sunday.

4. Tampa Bay holds Chicago to a season-low in terms of rushing yards

The Browns defense held the Bears rushing attack to just 46 yards back in Week 3. Tampa Bay's defense currently gives up an average of 54.6 yards per game on the ground, which is tops in the NFL. The Eagles were able to go over 100 yards on the ground in Week 6, which is a very, very rare feat to accomplish against the Bucs run defense.

The Bucs are going to be pissed off and ready to get back to business as usual in terms of run defense. They'll take their anger out on the Bears, who own one of the league's most efficient rushing attacks. In the end, the Bucs hold the Bears to under 45 yards on the ground for the game.

3. Justin Fields has his first multi-touchdown game

This doesn't sound bold in the grand scheme of things, but things start to level out a bit when you consider the fact that Fields has yet to be responsible for more than one touchdown in six games. It gets even bolder when you factor in that he's playing against a defense in the Bucs that isn't kind to rookie quarterbacks.

But the Bucs defense is kind to giving up yards and Fields' mobility should leave enough room for a couple big plays to where the Bears are able to get into the end zone a couple times. And Fields will be the guy holding the ball on at least two occasions as it crosses the goal line.

2. The trio of Mike Evans, Chris Godwin, and Tyler Johnson combine for 225+ receiving yards and 2+ receiving touchdowns

The Bears pass rush will be neutralized against this offensive line, which will lead to a big receiving day for the the trio of Evans, Godwin, and Johnson. Johnson will fill in nicely for the absent Antonio Brown while Evans and Godwin do their usual thing.

1. Shaquil Barrett notches 2.0+ sacks

Per Pro Football Focus, Barrett is tied for fourth among all EDGE players with 31 total pressures and he's 14th in the NFL with 4.5 sacks. He's having another good year for the Bucs.

That good year will continue this week against the Bears. Barrett had a big day last year against Elijah Wilkinson when Wilkinson played for the Broncos. Barrett will likely see Wilkinson for the majority of this game and will have a similar stat line -five pressures, 2.0 sacks- to 2020.

