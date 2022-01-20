Buccaneers vs. Rams: Wednesday's Injury Reports for the Divisional Round

The Buccaneers and Rams released Wednesday's injury reports ahead of their third postseason matchup and just like the last few weeks, there are a bunch of big names on Tampa Bay's report and nowhere near as many names on Los Angeles' report.

Wide receivers Cyril Grayson Jr. and Breshad Perriman, running back Ronald Jones II, center Ryan Jensen, cornerback Sean Murphy-Bunting, outside linebacker Jason Pierre-Paul, and All-Pro right tackle Tristan Wirfs were the big names listed as non-participants Wednesday.

Running back Leonard Fournette isn't on the report because he has yet to return to practice. The Bucs opened up his 21-day practice window a couple of weeks ago in hopes that he'll be able to get back on the field at some point.

Per Bruce Arians, Fournette is still in the wait-and-see category, but coaches and trainers will gain a lot more clarity on each individual player's injury status Thursday.

"Everybody will open up tomorrow and we’ll be full speed tomorrow," Arians told reporters after Wednesday's walkthrough. "[We’ll] have a better judge then.”

The good news is the Bucs backup swing tackle, Josh Wells, was listed as a limited participant Wednesday. Wells will be the one to start in place of Wirfs if Wirfs can't play. If Wells can't play, then the Bucs will likely have to shuffle the right side of the offensive line around, which isn't an ideal scenario when facing off against the likes of Aaron Donald, Von Miller, Leonard Floyd, and others.

Wells is currently on track to play, but there's no guarantee at the moment.

The other piece of good news is that Mike Edwards practiced in full. There were some concerns about the injuries he suffered during a punt return against the Eagles, but he "practiced" in full Wednesday and will play Sunday unless there is a setback. Shaquil Barrett was listed as a full participant, so it's the same idea with him, as well.

Giovani Bernard and Lavonte David were both limited, but both should play on Sunday. Arians said after the Eagles game that David's pitch count helped him avoid some soreness after the game, so it would make sense that he's limited in practice in order to help keep the soreness down.

The Rams' initial injury report is much smaller. Reserve running back Buddy Howell, starting safety Taylor Rapp, and starting left tackle Andrew Whitworth were listed as non-participants. Rapp missed the Wild Card matchup with the Cardinals and has yet to clear concussion protocol after suffering a concussion against the 49ers in the regular season finale.

Whitworth hurt his knee last week against the Cardinals and did not return after halftime. The guy is 40-years-old, so his Wednesday status could mean a couple of different things: The injury is affecting him or the coaches are taking it slow due to his age and veteran status.

As of right now, it looks like is the former. Sean McVay said Wednesday that it was a "miracle" Whitworth's injury wasn't worse and that swelling is involved.

Whitworth's and Rapp's statuses are the ones to monitor moving forward. Everyone else was listed as limited -outside of Howell, of course- and is on track to play.

