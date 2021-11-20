Buccaneers vs. Giants Final Injury Report: Gronk Questionable, Vea Doubtful

The final injury report for the Monday night tilt between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the New York Giants is out.

You can find both reports and a breakdown for each one below.

Bruce Arians already ruled out Antonio Brown earlier in the day, so that's not a surprise. Vita Vea has been officially listed as doubtful, which is not good on the surface, but excellent news considering how serious his injury initially looked when it occurred against Washington last week.

Rob Gronkowski did not practice, but it was only due to rest. He's officially listed as questionable, but should return this week barring a major setback. Dee Delaney practiced in full, but Arians said he's still in concussion protocol as of Saturday, so it's unclear as to whether or not he'll play. Rakeem Nunez-Roches remained a limited participant and is questionable, but getting two straight practices in is always a good thing, no matter the level of participation.

It looks as if Logan Ryan will in fact miss this week's game. That's a big loss for the Giants. Sterling Shepard will also miss Monday night, but the Giants are getting both Kenny Golladay and Kadarius Toney back, so they're not hurting at the receiver position.

Lorenzo Carter and Nate Ebner are ruled out. Carter is the starting strong side linebacker Ebner is a primary backup at the safety position for New York.

Saquon Barkley should play and so should Devontae Booker. Booker has been heating up over the last two games and will form a nice 1-2 punch with Barkley. The same goes for Cullen Gillaspia and Kaden Smith in regard to playing on Monday. Both players should see the field.

Stay tuned to AllBucs for further coverage of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, and other NFL news and analysis. Follow along on social media at @SIBuccaneers on Twitter and Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sports Illustrated on Facebook.