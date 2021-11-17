Skip to main content
    November 17, 2021
    Buccaneers WR Antonio Brown Hints Toward Return on Instagram
    The Bucs could certainly use his services after their loss to Washington.
    Thanks to the internet sleuthing of The Athletic's Greg Auman, Buccaneers fans received some encouraging news Tuesday in the form of Antonio Brown's eventual return to the football field.

    Brown took to Instagram and posted an image of himself during the Bucs' previous game against the Miami Dolphins with the words "Godsplans" and "Fireworks soon" displayed over the picture. 

    Based off the post, one can only assume this means his recovery from an ankle injury he sustained back in Week 6 against the Philadelphia Eagles is going well. This obviously doesn't confirm any type of solid timeline for Brown's return, however.

    All isn't well with the Bucs offense, though. Tampa Bay looked like its usual self in a 38-3 win over the Chicago Bears without AB and it even put up 27 points against the New Orleans Saints on the road, but the wheels came off against the Washington Football Team last week. The Bucs mustered just 273 total yards of offense and 19 points during the 29-19 loss. Per Pro Football Reference, the 273 total yards is the third-lowest total output the Bucs have seen since Tom Brady's arrival and the 19 points are tied for the second-lowest output over the same span of time. 

    Whether or not that has any direct correlation with Brown's absence remains to be seen, but it's safe to say that the Bucs offense offense can only get better with his eventual return.

