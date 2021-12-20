Report: Buccaneers WR Mike Evans Is 'Week-To-Week' with Hamstring Injury

It's bad enough that the Buccaneers lost their sixth-straight regular-season matchup to the Saints in the form of a 9-0 shutout. But it's even worse when you add in the key injuries the Bucs are now having to deal with.

Three starters in Mike Evans, Chris Godwin, and Leonard Fournette had to leave Sunday night's game early due to injury. We've learned over the course of the day that Godwin's season is officially done thanks to a torn ACL. Fortunately for the Bucs, Evans' injury isn't as near as serious.

Per ESPN's Adam Schefter, Evans is considered "week-to-week" with a hamstring injury he suffered against the Saints. Schefter also added there's a chance Evans could play in Week 16 when the Bucs travel up north to take on the Carolina Panthers.

Evans went down in the second quarter after hauling in his only catch of the game for 14 yards. He tried to come back in for a play or two, but the pain was too much for the eighth-year receiver.

There hasn't been any update in terms of a timetable for Fournette, who has evolved into a three-down back and major component in the Bucs offense. Bruce Arians told reporters Monday that they're waiting on the MRIs for the "other guys", so it's safe to assume Fournette is included in that grouping.

AllBucs will provide an update on Fournette as soon as it's available.

Stay tuned to AllBucs for further coverage of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, and other NFL news and analysis. Follow along on social media at @SIBuccaneers on Twitter and Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sports Illustrated on Facebook.