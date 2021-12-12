Buccaneers vs. Bills: Bold Predictions

The billion-dollar train that is the NFL keeps on rollin' as we enter Week 14 of the 2021 season and this week marks one of the league's most highly-anticipated games for the Bucs, Bills, and their respective fans.

So, of course that means another round of bold predictions is in line for production.

Let's dive in.

Bold Predictions record through Week 13: 11-43

5. The Buccaneers double the spread, at minimum

The Bucs are currently (-3.5) favorites to win this game, but it's going to be by at least double the spread. I have the Bucs winning by 10 in our predictions post and while it may not be that much at the end of the day, the Bucs will win this game by at least seven points.

4. Tom Brady throws at least four touchdowns in back-to-back games

Brady's MVP-type season will continue to take the league by storm in this game. Brady only threw four touchdowns in back-to-back games with the Bucs once in 2020 and it didn't come until the last two games of the regular season. He's already done it twice in 2021 (Weeks 1-2, Weeks 7-8) and he'll do it a third time against a Buffalo defense that has only allowed a league-low eight passing touchdowns on the year.

3. Mike Evans goes for at least 100 receiving yards and a score

It still remains to be seen how the Bills defense plans for life after Tre'Davious White. Dane Jackson is the guy who will take over for White, but he played on the defensive left against the Patriots and Levi Wallace took over White's old spot on the defensive right. Granted, the Patriots-Bills windathon isn't a game to really take anything away from, but it's still interesting when taking that development into account.

Chris Godwin is going to have Taron Johnson on him for most of the game and there's a good chance that Johnson takes him out of this game. Either way, that will be a battle and it will be up to Evans to carry the passing game this week. The only receiver to start a career with 1,000 receiving yards in seven straight seasons will do just that en route to a nice day.

2. Rob Gronkowski breaks Antonio Gates' record of games with multiple receiving touchdowns

The big guy tied Gates for the most games in a career with 2+ receiving touchdowns for a tight end last week against Atlanta. Gronk, like Gates, has caught at least two touchdowns in 20 regular season games. Well, his blistering pace continues this week against a Bills defense that has allowed three touchdowns to tight ends all season long, which makes this prediction even bolder.

1. Tom Brady throws an interception in six straight games for the first time in his career

Sure, throwing an interception in a game isn't a bold prediction, but Brady has thrown a pick in five straight games coming into this game. He's never thrown a pick in six straight games during his career.

The Bills have the second-most turnovers on the year (26), which includes the third-most interceptions (16) among NFL teams. Brady will have a good day, but he (or another member of the offense) will make a mistake at least once in this game, which will result in a new career-high (or low) for Brady.

Stay tuned to AllBucs for further coverage of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, and other NFL news and analysis. Follow along on social media at @SIBuccaneers on Twitter and Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sports Illustrated on Facebook.