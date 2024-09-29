Bucs Gameday

Buccaneers Build Lead With Second Passing TD vs. Eagles

Baker Mayfield and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers are rolling early vs. the Philadelphia Eagles.

Kade Kimble

Sep 22, 2024; Tampa, Florida, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) throws a pass against the Denver Broncos in the fourth quarter at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images
Sep 22, 2024; Tampa, Florida, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) throws a pass against the Denver Broncos in the fourth quarter at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images / Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are rolling early against the Philadelphia Eagles. In a playoff rematch, looking to bounce back from a Week 3 loss, the Buccaneers are making a statement.

Baker Mayfield led Tampa Bay on a 10-play, 79-yard drive to open the game, which was capped off by a touchdown reception from Mike Evans — the Buccaneers' new franchise-leading scorer. The defense then stepped up and forced a three-and-out.

READ MORE: Mike Evans Makes Bucs History With Opening TD vs. Eagles

The team's second drive was much quicker than the first, as they moved the ball 80 yards in just five plays to extend their lead to 14-0. Mayfield connected with wide receiver Trey Palmer for a 15-yard touchdown reception.

Not only has Tampa Bay's offense been able to move the ball handily, but the defense has forced two straight punts on three-and-outs. Early on, the Buccaneers look like they'll be able to extend and build a big lead over Philadelphia, which would be a great way to bounce back from their loss a week ago.

READ MORE: Bucs Punter a Healthy Scratch vs. Eagles 

Stick with BucsGameday for more coverage of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers throughout the 2024 season.

Follow BucsGameday on Twitter and Facebook

More Tampa Bay Buccaneers News

• Keys To Cannon Fire: How the Bucs Can Beat the Eagles

• Bucs Owners Commit Massive Donation To Hurricane Helene Relief Efforts

• Todd Bowles Says Tom Brady Texted Him After Bucs' 2023 Playoff Win

• Bucs OC Acknowledges Lack of Balance in Run Game

Published
Kade Kimble
KADE KIMBLE

Kade has been covering a wide variety of teams ranging from the NFL to the NBA and college athletics since joining Sports Illustrated's FanNation in 2022.

Home/Tampa Bay Buccaneers News