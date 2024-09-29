Buccaneers Build Lead With Second Passing TD vs. Eagles
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are rolling early against the Philadelphia Eagles. In a playoff rematch, looking to bounce back from a Week 3 loss, the Buccaneers are making a statement.
Baker Mayfield led Tampa Bay on a 10-play, 79-yard drive to open the game, which was capped off by a touchdown reception from Mike Evans — the Buccaneers' new franchise-leading scorer. The defense then stepped up and forced a three-and-out.
The team's second drive was much quicker than the first, as they moved the ball 80 yards in just five plays to extend their lead to 14-0. Mayfield connected with wide receiver Trey Palmer for a 15-yard touchdown reception.
Not only has Tampa Bay's offense been able to move the ball handily, but the defense has forced two straight punts on three-and-outs. Early on, the Buccaneers look like they'll be able to extend and build a big lead over Philadelphia, which would be a great way to bounce back from their loss a week ago.
