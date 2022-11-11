Does Buccaneers OC Byron Leftwich Have Answers for Fixing Offense?

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers were on their way to yet another loss, and at home to make matters even worse.

At 3-6, the Bucs were being saved solely by the fact the rest of the NFC South has seemingly fallen apart as well.

But then, quarterback Tom Brady orchestrated a classic 'Tom Brady' drive, and Tampa Bay escaped after a touchdown pass to rookie tight end Cade Otton secured the win.

Things looked different on that drive, and the two before it if we're being honest.

In those three drives, the Buccaneers ran 27 plays. 21 of those involved players like rookie running back Rachaad White, receiver Scotty Miller, and Otton.

Only six incorporated stars like receivers Mike Evans and Chris Godwin, and running back Leonard Fournette.

It could be that this is a new wrinkle emerging in Tampa Bay's offense. Expanding the usage of young contributors as they get more and more comfortable in their roles.

“It matters, but it [doesn’t] matter," offensive coordinator Byron Leftwich said when asked about White getting more involved on first downs moving forward. "We’ve got to do a better job of getting to the second level and also we can do an even better job of getting to the right lanes – getting to the right spots. We’re fully aware of what we need to do as an offense to get better...We’ve just got to keep working.”

Not a 'yes', but not a 'no' either.

So, maybe Leftwich doesn't know exactly how he'll use his backs just yet.

But his offense showed him something at the end of the win over the Los Angeles Rams, and if he can pull the lessons from it, then they may just get this thing turned around in time.

