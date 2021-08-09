Buccaneers Activate TE Cameron Brate from PUP List

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have activated tight end Cameron Brate from the Active/Physically Unable to Perform list, the team announced on Monday.

Brate was placed on the list with an undisclosed injury prior to the beginning of training camp in July and has yet to practice since mandatory minicamp in June. Tanner Hudson had stepped into Brate's role throughout camp thus far and impressed as a target in the middle of the field.

Entering his eighth pro season, each with Tampa Bay other than a one-week stint with the New Orleans Saints in 2015, Brate is expected to b Tampa Bay's No. 2 tight end behind Rob Gronkowski for the second year in a row. Brate caught a total of 42 passes for 457 yards and five touchdowns in 2020, including the postseason.

All eyes will be on how Brate and O.J. Howard split the role behind Gronkowski on Tampa Bay's depth chart moving forward. Howard got off to a strong start in 2020 by hauling in 11 receptions for 146 yards and two scores before a season-ending leg injury in Week 4 against the Los Angeles Chargers. Howard was just recently cleared to practice and has been eased onto the field throughout training camp.

The Buccaneers will kickoff their preseason at home against the Cincinnati Bengals this Saturday at 7:30 PM.

Stay tuned to AllBucs for further coverage of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' preseason updates, and other news and analysis. Follow along on social media at @SIBuccaneers on Twitter and Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sports Illustrated on Facebook.