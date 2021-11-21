Captain's Log: What the Giants Said About the Buccaneers During Week 11

The Buccaneers and Giants have been talking all week long leading up to their Monday night showdown, so let's take a look at some of New York's best quotes from the week that reflect on the Bucs.

Logan Ryan gives Tom Brady a Medusa-like comparison:

"Don't let him look me in the eyes. He can look you in the eyes and don't look in his eyes. I mean, what is he seeing? He studies everybody really well, he knows players' tendencies, he has tips and tells out there that are just minute details. All the little things matter, which way you look pre-snap, your mannerisms in man versus zone. I mean, the littlest thing. I talk about disguise every week, but it's important this week that our star knows how to disguise it, our D-ends make sure to disguise. A linebacker can tip the whole defense and we might not have noticed that until we play (Buccaneers Quarterback) Tom Brady, so every little nuance is something that he can pick up on. You can't chase ghosts. You just have to do a good job of playing complementary football and it's just a challenge every single play because he's going to come back at you every single play, whether he's down or he's up."

Thoughts: Brady is the Zeus of NFL deities, but Ryan's comment falls more in line with Medusa, the Gorgon that could turn people into stone just by making eye contact with him. Even the most heroic of Greeks were bested by the snake-haired monster, so while it's not an aesthetically-pleasing comment, it's certainly an effective one.

But in all seriousness, yes, how the Giants disguise their defense will be a major factor in whether or not they'll be able to corral Brady and the Bucs offense.

Leonard Williams on how opposing players can't let Brady frustrate them:

"He gets the ball out really fast. I've had a lot of frustration going against him most of my career. Even since I've been here, I've been playing him. Obviously, he's a great quarterback, a Hall of Famer guy. He gets the ball out so fast that as a D-lineman you get frustrated, but you've got to just stay mentally locked in it, just keep rushing, don't let it frustrate you. Then when you're not getting home just get your hands up. Also, if you're not getting sacks and stuff like that, getting pressure on him in the middle affects him as well, so even if he feels bodies in front of him and if he has to move his feet at all it kind of affects him at times."

Thoughts: I can only imagine how hard is to go up against Brady without getting frustrated. The dude is usually one step ahead and won't go down without giving it everything he's got. No lead is ever safe, either, which only compounds the stress and frustration.

Joe Judge dismisses the impressive fact that Brady has lost three games in a row only once in 22 years:

"Over the course of his career – there's a million stats you can tie into a lot of things. I don't think any of that stuff's relative to what we're going to do or relevant to what we're going to do Monday night."

Thoughts: Judge is right, ultimately. But at the same time, the fact that Brady hasn't lost three games in a row since the 2002 season does have a small impact on this week's game because, well, losing three straight games is something that doesn't happen to Brady. And I mean, c'mon, it's an impressive stat, too.

Julian Love calls Rob Gronkowski a "game-wrecker":

"We've definitely got to have an eye on him [Gronk]. He's one of the game wreckers that we've got to minimize or do our best to minimize. That goes into our prep. Obviously we had a good plan versus (Chiefs Tight End Travis) Kelce in Kansas City. We've got to just continue that growth and just really execute."

Thoughts: No lies detected, here.

James Bradberry on why Mike Evans is such a tough matchup:

"I think he's just who he is. He's a physical, big receiver, able to use his body well and he attacks the ball. He has a huge catch radius. I think that's what made it so hard to play against him last year."

Thoughts: The Bucs are going to be without Antonio Brown for the fourth straight game, so it won't be a surprise if the Bucs look toward Evans' way a lot this week. Bradberry has put the clamps on Evans in the past, so their matchup will certainly be something to watch on Monday night.

