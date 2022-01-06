Buccaneers vs. Panthers Thursday Injury Report: Evans, Jensen Upgraded

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Carolina Panthers have released their Thursday injury reports ahead of Sunday's Week 18 matchup. Tampa Bay saw slight improvement across its lengthy list, which now stands at 14 players long, while the Panthers saw several players head to the reserve/COVID-19 list.

You can find each report below.

In good news, Tampa Bay's injury report got shorter on Thursday — Antonio Brown was removed from the list following the termination of his contract with the team.

Now, the report stands at 14 players, and three saw their statuses upgraded on Thursday: Wide receivers Mike Evans (hamstring) and Jaelon Darden (illness) bumped from limited to full participation, indicating that both players are o track to play in Week 18. Center Ryan Jensen (shoulder) was limited after not practicing on Wednesday.

Otherwise, the report reads the same as it did the day before: Outside linebackers Shaquil Barrett (knee) and Jason Pierre-Paul (shoulder), running back Ronald Jones II (ankle), cornerback Rashard Robinson (groin) and wide receiver Justin Watson (quadriceps) did not participate, cornerback Richard Sherman (Achilles) was limited, and safety Mike Edwards, cornerback Sean Murphy-Bunting, punter Bradley Pinion, linebacker Grant Stuard, and running back Ke'Shawn Vaughn practiced fully.

After each player didn't practice on Wednesday, the Panthers placed cornerback Stephon Gilmore and wide receiver Shi Smith on the reserve/COVID-19 list on Thursday. Defensive end Yetur Gross-Matos went on the list on Wednesday, as well. Defensive tackle Derrick Brown (elbow) was added to the report on Thursday and practiced in a limited fashion.

Wide receiver Robby Anderson (quadriceps) and safety Sean Chandler (groin) seem to be trending toward not playing on Sunday as neither player has practiced this week. Cornerback CJ Henderson (knee) was limited for the second day in a row.

