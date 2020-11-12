Update: Defensive coordinator Todd Bowles shared that cornerback Carlton Davis III's knee was "a little sore" prior to practice, which kept him out on Thursday. The team will monitor the injury ahead of Friday's practice to determine if he should take the field or not.

***

The Thursday injury report ahead of Sunday's contest between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Carolina Panthers has been released, with some movement on both sides of the ball for both teams.

The most notable changes on the report from Wednesday to Thursday for the Bucs include the addition of starting cornerback Carlton Davis III, who is dealing with a knee injury that kept him limited in practice. CBS Tampa's Grace Remington provided video footage of Davis working off to the sidelines.

Linebacker Lavonte David (knee) and tight end Rob Gronkowski (off day) returned to full participation while left guard Ali Marpet (concussion) was limited for the second day in a row, after not practicing at all or playing last week against the New Orleans Saints.

Should Marpet clear protocol, he can be expected to return to the lineup against the Panthers, playing next to tackle Donovan Smith who struggled without Marpet at his side on Sunday.

It appears at this time that the biggest concern would be Davis' availability, as it is unknown just how serious his injury is. The hope would be that Davis returns to full participation on Friday, but expect head coach Bruce Arians or defensive coordinator Todd Bowles to provide further updates in their next press conference.

Should Davis not be able to go, expect Jamel Dean and Sean Murphy-Bunting to start opposite of each other at outside cornerback given their experience. With Murphy-Bunting moving away from the nickel in that case, safety Mike Edwards could step up in the slot (he has experience there) to keep both starting safeties, Antoine Winfield Jr. and Jordan Whitehead, intact on the backend.

As for Carolina, running back Mike Davis has returned to full participation after being limited on Wednesday. Davis is expected to start for star running back Christian McCaffrey, who is dealing with a shoulder injury.

Defensive end Brian Burns (groin) joined the list as a limited participant, while linebacker Tahir Whitehead didn't practice (not injury related).