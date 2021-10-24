Buccaneers vs. Bears Inactive Lists: Pierre-Paul to Play

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Chicago Bears have released their inactive lists ahead of Sunday afternoon's matchup. As expected, the Buccaneers will be without four starters, and the Bears will be without two of their own.

You can find both reports below.

Tampa Bay

WR Antonio Brown

TE Rob Gronkowski

LB Lavonte David

CB Richard Sherman

NT Steve McLendon

QB Kyle Trask

OL Nick Leverett

Bucs head coach Bruce Arians ruled Brown, Gronkowski, David and Sherman out of the game on Friday. While Gronkowski (rib), David (ankle) and Sherman (hamstring) have been dealing with multi-week wounds, Brown was a new addition to the injury report on Wednesday with a sprained ankle.

Some good news for Tampa Bay: Outside linebacker Jason Pierre-Paul is active and will play despite being held out of practice all of last week. Pierre-Paul continues to nurse hand and shoulder injuries from earlier in the season but has played 41 snaps in each of the Bucs' last two games.

Tight end O.J. Howard, who was questionable with an ankle injury but progressed each day in practice throughout the week, is good to go as well.

Chicago

QB Nick Foles

WR Breshad Perriman

DL Akiem Hicks

S Tashaun Gipson Sr.

The Bears ruled Gipson Sr. out of the contest on Friday as he did not practice throughout the week, dealing with a hip injury. Hicks was given a questionable designation for a groin injury after only participating in practice once throughout the week, in a limited fashion on Friday.

