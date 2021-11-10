Chris Godwin Misses Buccaneers' Wednesday Practice With Injury

Tampa Bay head coach Bruce Arians shared on Wednesday that wide receiver Chris Godwin did not practice to begin the week as he is dealing with a foot injury, according to Greg Auman of The Athletic.

The Buccaneers plan to "wait and see" regarding Godwin's status for Sunday's game against the Washington Football Team, Arians said on Wednesday.

In eight appearances this season, Godwin has caught 50 passes for 660 yards and four touchdowns, leading Tampa Bay's receiving corps in receptions and receiving yards.

Being without Godwin this weekend would serve as another setback for Tampa Bay's offense, which is also expected to be without receiver Antonio Brown while he recovers from an ankle injury. Tight end Rob Gronkowski is also recovering from an injury, originally fracturing his ribs in Week 3 and suffering from back spasms in Week 8.

The team signed veteran receiver Breshad Perriman to its practice squad on Tuesday, as well as tight end Darren Fells on Wednesday.

The Bucs also anticipate the return of receiver Scotty Miller from the injured reserve in the near future, as Miller has begun to practice and had his 21-day activation window opened last week. Depth receiver Tyler Johnson has filled in well while receivers have been injured throughout the year.

