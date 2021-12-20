Skip to main content
    •
    December 20, 2021
    SUBSCRIBE
    Report: Buccaneers WR Chris Godwin to Miss Rest of the Regular Season
    Publish date:

    Report: Buccaneers WR Chris Godwin to Miss Rest of the Regular Season

    The Tampa Bay Buccaneers' wide receiver corps takes a brutal blow.
    Author:

    The Tampa Bay Buccaneers' wide receiver corps takes a brutal blow.

    Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Chris Godwin is expected to miss the rest of the 2021 regular season after suffering an MCL sprain in Sunday's night's 9-0 loss to the New Orleans Saints, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network.

    Rapoport added that it would "make sense" for Godwin to go on the injured reserve this week, which would allow him to return to the lineup in three weeks before the first round of the 2021 NFL playoffs. Tampa Bay has yet to clinch its spot in the postseason, but can with its next victory.

    However, Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times followed up by reporting that a decision has not been made by the Buccaneers whether to place Godwin on the injured reserve or not.

    Read More

    Godwin has been the top target for quarterback Tom Brady throughout the 2021 season, earning 127 targets for a team-leading 98 receptions for 1,103 yards and five touchdowns. He's also rushed four times for 21 yards and a touchdown, and is an instrumental blocker for Tampa Bay's rushing offense out of the slot and out wide.

    No update has been provided for fellow Buccaneers receiver Mike Evans or running back Leonard Fournette as of yet. Both players left Sunday night's game not long after Godwin with a pair of hamstring injuries.

    Stay tuned to AllBucs for further coverage of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, and other NFL news and analysis. Follow along on social media at @SIBuccaneers on Twitter and Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sports Illustrated on Facebook.

    Godwin
    News

    Report: Buccaneers WR Chris Godwin to Miss Rest of the Regular Season

    just now
    Brady
    News

    Brady Shutout for the First Time Since 2006; Buccaneers Lose to Saints 9-0

    11 hours ago
    bruce
    News

    Buccaneers vs. Saints: Week 15 Inactive Lists

    15 hours ago
    Barrett
    News

    Buccaneers vs. Saints: Bold Predictions

    17 hours ago
    B D
    News

    Buccaneers vs. Saints: Info, Odds, Where to Watch and More

    23 hours ago
    fotor_1635722453453
    News

    Buccaneers vs. Saints: Week 15 Game Preview

    Dec 19, 2021
    USATSI_17213068
    News

    Report: Tampa Bay Buccaneers Expected to Retain WR Antonio Brown

    Dec 19, 2021
    B and H
    News

    Buccaneers vs. Saints: Picks, Predictions and Takes

    Dec 18, 2021