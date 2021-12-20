Report: Buccaneers WR Chris Godwin to Miss Rest of the Regular Season

Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Chris Godwin is expected to miss the rest of the 2021 regular season after suffering an MCL sprain in Sunday's night's 9-0 loss to the New Orleans Saints, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network.

Rapoport added that it would "make sense" for Godwin to go on the injured reserve this week, which would allow him to return to the lineup in three weeks before the first round of the 2021 NFL playoffs. Tampa Bay has yet to clinch its spot in the postseason, but can with its next victory.

However, Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times followed up by reporting that a decision has not been made by the Buccaneers whether to place Godwin on the injured reserve or not.

Godwin has been the top target for quarterback Tom Brady throughout the 2021 season, earning 127 targets for a team-leading 98 receptions for 1,103 yards and five touchdowns. He's also rushed four times for 21 yards and a touchdown, and is an instrumental blocker for Tampa Bay's rushing offense out of the slot and out wide.

No update has been provided for fellow Buccaneers receiver Mike Evans or running back Leonard Fournette as of yet. Both players left Sunday night's game not long after Godwin with a pair of hamstring injuries.

