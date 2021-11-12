Chris Godwin Returns to Buccaneers Practice on Friday

Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Chris Godwin returned to practice on Friday and was seen partially participating, according to Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times. Godwin had missed the last two days of practice with a foot injury.

Head coach Bruce Arians shared on Friday that Godwin had done enough to test availability on Saturday and that the fifth-year receiver should be a game-time decision on Sunday against the Washington Football Team.

"We'll see how he is tomorrow," Arians said. "He looked okay today so we'll see how he is tomorrow."

Godwin is Tampa Bay's leading receiver in receptions and yards this year, tallying 50 catches on 69 targets for 660 yards and four touchdowns. He's also rushed for a touchdown.

If Godwin is unable to play, he'll join tight end Rob Gronkowski and fellow receiver Antonio Brown on the sidelines and leave quarterback Tom Brady without a trio of his top weapons. Tyler Johnson, Jaelon Darden, and potentially Scotty Miller would be expected to fill in alongside Mike Evans at wide receiver against the NFL's No. 32 pass defense.

Miller, who is currently on injured reserve with turf toe, practiced this week and is eligible to be activated before Sunday's game.

Arians also suggested that newly-signed practice squad receiver Breshad Perriman has a solid understanding of the playbook, as Perriman was with the Buccaneers in 2019. The team could elect to elevate Perriman to their active roster for the game if Godwin is unable to play.

