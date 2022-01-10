Skip to main content
Buccaneers Clinch No. 2 Seed, Will Face Eagles in Wild Card Round

The seedings have been finalized and the Wild Card matchups are set for the 2022 NFL Playoffs.

Thanks to a 41-17 victory over the Carolina Panthers paired with a Los Angeles Rams loss to the San Francisco 49ers on Week 18, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers have officially clinched the No. 2 seed in the upcoming 2022 NFL Playoffs. 

With seeding now set in stone, Tampa Bay is set to host the Philadelphia Eagles in the Wild Card round, taking place at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Fla. on Sunday at 1 P.M. ET.

Tom Brady and the Buccaneers' attempt at a second consecutive Super Bowl title will begin against an Eagles team that they defeated earlier this season, topping Philadelphia by a score of 28-22 in October at Lincoln Financial Field. The teams have met in the playoffs four times previously, splitting the series 2-2 with the latest matchup occurring in 2003.

You can find the full 2022 NFL Playoff seeding below.

NFC

No. 1: Green Bay Packers (13-4)

No. 2: Tampa Bay Buccaneers (13-4)

No. 3: Dallas Cowboys (12-5)

No. 4: Los Angeles Rams (12-5)

No. 5: Arizona Cardinals (11-6)

No. 6: San Francisco 49ers (10-7)

No. 7: Philadelphia Eagles (9-8)

AFC

No. 1: Tennessee Titans (12-5)

No. 2: Kansas City Chiefs (12-5)

No. 3: Buffalo Bills (11-6)

No. 4: Cincinnati Bengals (10-7)

No. 5: Las Vegas Raiders (10-7)

No. 6: New England Patriots (10-7)

No. 7: Pittsburgh Steelers (9-7-1)

Stay tuned to AllBucs for further coverage of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, and other NFL news and analysis. Follow along on social media at @SIBuccaneers on Twitter and Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sports Illustrated on Facebook.

