Could the Buccaneers Land Odell Beckham Jr.?

The Cleveland Browns officially released wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. Friday after a turbulent tenure. Per ESPN's Jeff Darlington, the Buccaneers are a potential landing spot and a team to keep an eye on as OBJ's services are now up for grabs.

Granted, this is more speculation, than anything. However, Darlington's comment that Beckham Jr. and Tom Brady "have long-aspired to play aside one another" is very interesting.

So, could the Bucs in fact land OBJ?

There are two main hurdles that would have to be cleared in order for the Bucs to attain the eighth-year receiver. The first hurdle is the most obvious one: OBJ is now subjected to the waiver process. Vested veterans automatically hit the free agent market if they are released before the trade deadline, but they have to go through waivers if released after the trade deadline. The Bucs are currently 24th in line, which obviously means there are 23 other teams that automatically have an edge when it comes to acquiring the former New York Giant and now Cleveland Brown.

And per NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, the Browns are expected to cut OBJ's remaining $8 million salary down to the league minimum, which would make him available to just about every single team in the league. So, not only are the Bucs in the back of the line, but OBJ is now super-affordable, therefore, making it even more unlikely they'll be able to land him.

But even if Beckham Jr. does fall to the Bucs, the question of "do they really need him?" remains. Sure, the Bucs' receiving corps has dealt with injuries to Antonio Brown and Scotty Miller, but both players have a shot at returning after the bye week, if not shortly after that. Affordable, premium depth is always enticing, especially if you're a Super Bowl contender. But where would OBJ fit in at the end of the day?

It'll be interesting to see how this plays out. At the end of the day, we could be looking at yet another superstar on the Bucs' roster. But no matter what happens, the Bucs will be in good shape moving forward.

