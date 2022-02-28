Buccaneers To Bring Back Creamsicle Uniforms in 2023 Season

The return of the Creamsicles have, unfortunately, been pushed back a year.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers announced on Monday that the return of their orange "Creamsicle" throwback uniforms will make their way back into the Bucs' uniform rotation during the 2023 season, a year later than originally planned as the NFL ruled last year that teams can begin to wear throwback helmets in 2022.

The (re)unveiling of the Buccaneers' classic throwbacks was halted due to global supply chain issues.

“It’s very important to our fan base, as well as the Glazer family and our entire organization,” Chief Operating Officer Brian Ford said last June about the uniforms returning. “We love to kind of reminisce and play some ’70s and ’80s music and bring out the big pom-poms and the creamsicle. So it’s not a question of if, it’s just when, and we’ll definitely keep you posted.”

The Buccaneers wore the creamsicle uniform combos from 1976-1996 as a part of their featured color sets, including the "Bucco Bruce" pirate logo on the team's helmets. Tampa Bay previously rocked the Creamsicle uniforms as throwbacks on occasion from 2009-2012, however, the set was removed from the rotation after Tampa Bay adopted more modern uniforms in 2013.

Stay tuned to AllBucs for further coverage of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, and other NFL news and analysis. Follow along on social media at @SIBuccaneers on Twitter and Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sports Illustrated on Facebook.