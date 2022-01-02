Skip to main content
    Watch: Buccaneers WR Cyril Grayson's Game-Winning TD vs. Jets
    Watch: Buccaneers WR Cyril Grayson's Game-Winning TD vs. Jets

    Buccaneers wide receiver Cyril Grayson continues to make a difference within Tampa Bay's offense.
    Buccaneers wide receiver Cyril Grayson continues to make a difference within Tampa Bay's offense.

    A stinker of a performance overshadowed by Antonio Brown seemingly quitting on his team, it appeared as though the Tampa Bay Buccaneers were going to suffer loss No. 5 of the 2021 season in an upsetting fashion against the New York Jets on Sunday.

    Until Cyril Grayson, an emerging receiver within the Buccaneers' offense, made the biggest play of his five-year NFL career — a 33-yard, go-ahead touchdown reception on a pass from Tom Brady with 15 seconds remaining in the game, giving the Buccaneers a four-point lead following a two-point conversion.

    Tampa Bay would exit the game victorious, defeating the Jets 28-24.

    As the Buccaneers have dealt with injuries at the wide receiver position all season long, Grayson has earned a handful of chances to make an impact with the offense despite four years of NFL experience before this season and one catch in that span to show for it. 

    Grayson has made the most of those opportunities, seen with his 50-yard touchdown grab — also a lead-changing score — in Tampa Bay's Week 8 loss to New Orleans, his three-catch, 81-yard performance against Carolina in Week 16, and by his game-winning touchdown versus the Jets on Sunday.

    Without Chris Godwin (knee) for the rest of the season and Brown no longer a member of the team, per head coach Bruce Arians, Grayson has gone from an unknown to a vital aspect of the Buccaneers' offense in a nine-week stretch as the team aims to repeat as Super Bowl champions.

