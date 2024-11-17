Tampa Bay Buccaneers DB Returns to College Stadium for Georgia-Tennessee Game
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have a few different ties to the University of Georgia. Head coach Todd Bowles' son plays football there, for one, but they also have one player on their roster who played football there very recently — and that's Buccaneers defensive back Tykee Smith.
Smith started his career at West Virginia, but he later transfered to Georgia and won a national championship with the Bulldogs. The Bucs are on their bye week, of course, so Smith has some free time, and he chose to spend it between the hedgers at Sanford Stadium in Athens when the Bulldogs faced off against the Tennessee Volunteers for a big SEC matchup on Saturday:
The Georgia Bulldogs ended up winning that matchup 31-17, so Smith got to see his former school win. Now, he'll turn to his current team and try to get healthy before the Buccaneers face off against the New York Giants in Week 12 — Smith was kept out of the team's Week 10 game against the San Francisco 49ers with a knee injury.
