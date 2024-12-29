Buccaneers Defensive Back Leaves Game vs. Panthers With Injury
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are looking to close out a game over the Carolina Panthers in which the offense is putting on an absolute showing. Buccaneers quarterback Baker Mayfield has scored four touchdown passes while running back Bucky Irving had 95 first-half rushing yards.
One concern grows, though. In the second half, Tampa Bay cornerback Jamel Dean was ruled out for the remainder of the game with injuries in both of his knees.
The Buccaneers' secondary, as is, is already banged up. Entering the game, Dean's knees were an area of concern as he was on the injury report with the issues, and it proved to be too much for him to finish the game.
While Tampa Bay is in the thick of the race to win the NFC South, they also need to find good form while also getting healthy if they are to make the playoffs.
Getting out of this game without more injuries will be crucial for the Buccaneers.
READ MORE: Bucky Irving Has Done What No Buccaneers Player Has Since 2015
Stick with BucsGameday for more coverage of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers throughout the 2024 season.
Follow BucsGameday on Twitter and Facebook
More Tampa Bay Buccaneers News
• BucsGameday Staff Predictions: Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. Carolina Panthers Week 17
• Super Bowl Champion Pass Rusher Set to Rejoin Tampa Bay Buccaneers
• ESPN Analyst Pinpoints Weakness in Buccaneers Offense as Playoff Push Winds Down
• Former Buccaneers Wide Receiver Desean Jackson Hired as College Head Coach