Bucs Divisional Rival Loses Star Player for 2024 Season
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers were littered with injuries during their season-opening 37-20 victory over the Washington Commanders, as they entered the game without two starting defensive linemen, and three players in the secondary suffering an injury in the game.
The Buccaneers weren't the only NFC South team to be hit with injury after their Week 1 performances. Following a 47-10 loss to the New Orleans Saints, the Carolina Panthers learned Derrick Brown suffered a knee injury.
On Wednesday, former Buccaneers offensive coordinator and current Panthers head coach Dave Canales provided an update on the defensive tackle.
“He’s not really sure (when it happened)," Canales said. "It’s a physical game, so when you play on the interior there’s a lot of funky positions you get into. It popped up on us, that’s really all I can give you right now. The one thing I can say is like you look at this game and regardless of the time or the score, it’s PAT or it’s field goal and Derrick is rushing with full effort the whole time. ...I don’t know when that second opinion is going to happen. They’re trying to schedule that and then I can give you more information."
At the time, Canales was unsure of the injury. Shortly after, though, the Panthers placed Brown on season-ending injured reserve, meaning he will miss the rest of the 2024 NFL season.
The former first-round pick anchors the Panthers' defense as an interior defensive lineman, and he set a record for tackles in a season from a defensive tackle, marking 103 a season ago.
The Buccaneers face their former offensive coordinator and division rival in both Week 13 and Week 17, and the Panthers will be short-handed on the defensive side of the ball as they'll have to slow Tampa Bay's dynamic, new-look offense.
