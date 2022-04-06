Tampa Bay Buccaneers elect to re-sign veteran signal-caller

Early Wednesday evening, the Buccaneers announced that they have indeed reached an agreement with backup quarterback Blaine Gabbert.

This move almost certainly takes away any possibility of the Bucs going after a veteran quarterback via trade, i.e. Baker Mayfield.

READ MORE: Shannon Sharpe '99.9%' sure Tom Brady had role in Bruce Arians Retirement

The Bucs now have all 4 of their QBs from a season ago in Brady, Gabbert, Kyle Trask and Ryan Griffin. It appears that Griffin will once again head the practice squad for Tampa Bay, which leads to the big question.

Who is going to be Brady’s backup? Will the Buccaneers remain on par with last season and keep Gabbert as the backup QB or will we see a QB battle this off-season that sees the former 2nd round pick out of UF, Trask, fight for that spot and take the reigns?

READ MORE: Rams' head coach Sean McVay isn't a fan of Tom Brady's return

The franchise obviously holds Trask in high regard after selecting him swiftly during last year's NFL Draft. Though he didn't appear in a regular-season game in 2021, there is still a lot to like about his skillset. Trask has the potential to be a downfield passing threat throughout his career. Another year learning behind professionals such as Brady and Gabbert will only benefit him moving forward.

Stick with BucsGameday for more coverage on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers throughout the offseason.

Follow BucsGameday on Twitter and Facebook