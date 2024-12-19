Buccaneers Getting Healthier Ahead of Week 15 Matchup vs. Cowboys
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are steadily getting healthier as the week progresses before they take on the Dallas Cowboys.
Five Buccaneers players improved in status in Thursday's injury report. Linebacker K.J. Britt (ankle), WR Mike Evans (rest), defensive tackle Logan Hall (Shoulder/Wrist), quarterback Baker Mayfield (knee) and wideout Sterling Shepard (foot) were all participants at improved status on Thursday, with Britt, Mayfield, Evans and Shepard all practicing after not doing so on Wednesday. That could bode well for Sunday, as a return of Britt — and safety Mike Edwards, who was also a limited participant today — would help bring the defense back to full strength.
There is a concern, however, and that's with tight end Cade Otton. Otton appeared on the injury report with a knee injury on Wednesday, and he also did not participate on Thursday. That makes it increasingly unlikely that he will play on Sunday, so his status tomorrow will be big.
Tristan Wirfs did not participate, but he's still nursing an MCL sprain and thus likely isn't practicing to get treatment. He should be good for Sunday.
READ MORE: Former Buccaneers Cornerback Placed on Lions’ Injured Reserve
Stick with BucsGameday for more coverage of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers throughout the 2024 season.
Follow BucsGameday on Twitter and Facebook
More Tampa Bay Buccaneers News
• 3 Up, 3 Down In Bucs' 40-17 Victory Over Chargers
• Bucs Have Proven They Can Beat the Best, But a Lack of Consistency is Troubling
• Buccaneers Thrash Chargers on the Road, Extend NFC South Lead
• Former Buccaneers QB Tom Brady Names Current Receiver He'd Most Like to Play With