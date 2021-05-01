Buccaneers Finish Draft by Taking Houston LB Grant Stuard

The Buccaneers finish the NFL Draft by selecting another linebacker.

Photo: Grant Stuard; Credit: Houston Cougars

Mr. Irrelevant is off the board!

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have concluded the 2021 NFL Draft by selecting Houston inside linebacker Grant Stuard with the 259th overall selection in the seventh round.

Stuard, 5-foot-11 and 1/2, 230 pounds, appeared in 33 games and tallied 191 tackles, two sacks, 16.5 tackles for loss, four defended passes, a forced fumble, and a defensive touchdown. Stuard is a twitchy downhill linebacker with good vertical speed that should fit well into Tampa Bay's scheme. His size and limited coverage ability could keep Stuard off the field on late downs once he's capable of taking the field defensively.

After adding Auburn middle linebacker K.J. Britt in the fifth round to backup Devin White, Stuard can develop behind Lavonte David on the weak-side and serve as another special teams option right out of the gate.

Buccaneers 2021 draft selections: Edge rusher Joe Tryon, quarterback Kyle Trask, offensive lineman Robert Hainsey, wide receiver Jaelon Darden, linebacker K.J. Britt, cornerback Chris Wilcox, Houston linebacker Grant Stuard.

