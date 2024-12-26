Buccaneers Have 5 Non-Participants on Injury Report Before Panthers Game
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are fresh off an abysmal loss to the Dallas Cowboys on the road. They now no longer control their destiny to make the playoffs and are in an arms race with the Atlanta Falcons to win the NFC South.
The Buccaneers have an easier contest this weekend than the Falcons do, but they've still got to execute to give themselves a chance to make the playoffs this season.
The Baker Mayfield-led Buccaneers team will need some help from the defensive side of the ball, but a matchup against the Carolina Panthers poses a great opportunity to right the ship following a brutal defeat last Sunday.
Here is the Buccaneers' second injury report before they take on the Panthers:
Non-participant:
- WR Mike Evans, rest
- DL William Gholston, knee
- TE Cade Otton, knee
- WR Sterling Shepard, hamstring/foot
- S Antoine Winfield Jr., knee
Limited participant:
- S Kaevon Merriweather, knee
- T Tristan Wirfs, foot/knee/ankle
- CB Jamel Dean, ankles
The Buccaneers' injury report runs deep with brutal injuries. Fortunately, one non-participant happens to be resting, with that being Mike Evans. The superstar wide receiver needs to tally 182 receiving yards over the course of the final two games to eclipse 1,000 receiving yards for an 11th straight season. Having some extended rest will help him do so.
