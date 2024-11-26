Buccaneers HC Todd Bowles Gives Injury Update on QB Baker Mayfield
A lot of players are tough in the NFL, and Buccaneers quarterback Baker Mayfield is one of the toughest.
Mayfield played a great game against the New York Giants, throwing for 294 yards and completing 80% of his passes. Late in the game, however, Mayfield was hit awkwardly after fumbling the ball on a pitch play and suffered what's called a stinger — an injury that occurs when a group of nerves in the brachial plexus get stretched after the head and neck move in opposite directions.
Mayfield came back in that game, and according to head coach Todd Bowles, the injury will not be a problem for Baker Mayfield going forward this week as the team readies itself to play the Carolina Panthers.
The Bucs have been littered with injuries all year this year, but as previously mentioned, Mayfield is a tough player. A stinger isn't a serious long-term injury, so you can expect to see him out there on game day Sunday when Tampa Bay plays the Carolina Panthers.
