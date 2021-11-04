Buccaneers Hoping TE Rob Gronkowski Returns vs. Washington

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are vying to get healthy during their Week 9 bye, opening the practice window for two players on the injured reserve on Tuesday and continuing to monitor the statuses of fellow injured contributors.

On Thursday, Bucs head coach Bruce Arians shared on the Bucs All-Access Podcast that he feels auspicious about the status of tight end Rob Gronkowski, who returned from a significant rib injury to play against the New Orleans Saints this past Sunday only to suffer a setback with back spasms. Gronkowski was pulled from the game after taking the field for six snaps.

“It was just going to be red zone stuff,” Arians said of Gronkowski's role versus New Orleans. “He jumped out there, got in on a running play and his back spasmed up. It’s just residual from the ribs.

"So, he got a week off and hopefully he’ll be ready for Washington [on Nov. 14].”

Arians shared that he felt Gronkowski's return to play was rushed immediately following the loss, noting that the tight end begged to play against the Saints.

Considering Gronkowski's original injury and its aggravation affecting his back, it became natural to worry about the tight end's long-term status. Gronkowski has undergone three surgeries on back injuries in his football career, the first one happening during his time in college at Arizona.

However, the best news that could come from this situation would be Gronkowski strapping up to play against Washington after the Buccaneers emerge from their bye week. That appears to be the goal.

In four appearances this season, although only two were in full, Gronkowski has caught 16 passes for 184 yards and four touchdowns.

