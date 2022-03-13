Skip to main content
Tampa Bay Buccaneers in progress to talk with Deshaun Watson

One of the teams that are now rumored to be interested in the star quarterback is the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Deshaun Watson is expected to be traded from the Houston Texans sometime in the near future. Houston is reportedly going to allow Watson to speak to other teams as they will also look to get somebody back in return who can help their football team.

Per a report, one of the teams that are now rumored to be interested in the star quarterback is the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. When thinking about it, it makes plenty of sense from the Buccaneers' perspective to go after a guy like Watson after losing Tom Brady due to retirement this season.

Whenever you're going to lose arguably the greatest quarterback of all time, you're really going to have to go out there and do your best to try to replace him. Although Tom Brady might not be replaceable by anybody who's ever played the game, Deshaun Watson is still more of an elite quarterback who can come in and make the Buccaneers contenders once again.

It is going to be interesting to see what the Buccaneers do for the remainder of the offseason, but if they can find a way to add Watson, they have to feel pretty confident about being the elite team that they have been for the past two seasons when Tom Brady was running the offense.

