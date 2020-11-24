SI.com
Tampa Bay Buccaneers' Inactive List for MNF vs. Los Angeles Rams

Jason Beede

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers elevated running back Kenjon Barner from the team's practice squad ahead of Monday night's game vs. the Los Angeles Rams.

Barner, who joined the team in Week 3 and Week 4, was elevated Monday from the practice for the third time this season. Generally, players can only be elevated twice a season, but a team can elevate a player a third time if he is a replacement for a player on the reserve/COVID-19 list. Wide receiver Jaydon Mickens has been on that list since November 14.

While Barner rejoins the team, the Bucs will be without starting left guard Ali Marpet for a third straight game, as expected. Marpet, who is recovering from a concussion, was able to practice at times this week, but did not on Friday and was limited on Saturday. Then on Sunday, Marpet was downgraded to out this week.

RELATED: Tampa Bay Buccaneers Rule G Ali Marpet Out for MNF Against Rams

Another Buccaneer who is appearing on the team's inactive list for the third straight week is running back Ke'Shawn Vaughn. The rookie out of Vanderbilt has only played in six games for Tampa Bay and caught a touchdown in Week 4 against the Los Angeles Chargers.

But Vaughn sits below three veteran running backs in Ronald Jones, Leonard Fournette, and LeSean McCoy on the Tampa Bay depth list.

Here's a look at the full inactive list for Monday night's game vs. the Rams:

- QB Ryan Griffin

- RB Ke'Shawn Vaughn

- G Ali Marpet

- TE Tanner Hudson

- DL Khalil Davis

And here's who will be inactive for the Rams against the Buccaneers:

- RB/KR Raymond Calais 

- WR Trishton Jackson 

- TE Brycen Hopkins 

- C Brian Allen (knee)

